May 31st 2023, Wednesday
Hadley, Harold F. 

May 30, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 26, 2023 at age 70.

Predeceased by his parents: Alfred and Myrtle Hadley; sister: Elaine.

Harold was a union steward with the Teamsters while working for Manitou Construction.  He was an “Ace of a Mechanic” all his life. His garage was his world and he successfully ran the "Angry Garage."  Harold and a group of friends proudly formed the Williamson Antique Car Club.

Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dianne; daughters: Tina Hadley (Richard Dunning) and Virginia (Sean) Stewart; grandchildren: Austin Stewart and Dustin (Emily) Hadley; siblings: Wayne, Shirley, Judy, and Reed; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Harold’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

