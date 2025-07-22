What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Hagreen, Catharine M. "Kathe" 

July 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

FAIRPORT: With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Kathe Hagreen, a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. Kathe passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, remaining a fighter until her very last breath. She left us on July 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving children.

Kathe was raised primarily in the Rochester, NY area. As her children grew, she dedicated herself to being a stay-at-home mom and later became a part-time bus driver, followed by many years in sales with US Foods, retiring in 2008. During her retirement, she cherished traveling and spending quality time with her family, whom she adored more than anything. She enjoyed teasing and spoiling her grandchildren, spending precious moments with each of them individually. She was the heart behind our annual family trips, renting a large beach house for joy and laughter.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Rick Hagreen; companion Robert Young; parents Hugh and Catharine Marks; sisters Maryanne Campbell and Patricia Stevens; sister-in-law Ann Marks, and sons-in-law John Filipski and Jeffrey Pieters. She is survived by her brothers Hugh Marks and Terrance Marks (Cecile); children Kathleen Filipski (Ron Kasper), Donna Pieters, Mark Hagreen (Erin); grandchildren Nicole Filipski, Nickolas Pieters, Morgan Pieters, Madison Filipski, Danny Hagreen, Isabelle Hagreen, and Eloise Hagreen, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502.  A service to celebrate Kathe’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11 AM at White Haven Memorial Park, Creation Chapel, 210 Marsh Road, Pittsford, New York 14534. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery at 10:45AM,  Inurnment will follow the services. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Kathe,  to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or UR Medicine Home Care. Please visit Kathe’s tribute wall of her obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com, to leave a condolence. light a candle, or to upload a photo.

