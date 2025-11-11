Haigh, Janet E. 

February 2, 1972 — November 8, 2025

ATTLEBORO, MA: Janet Elizabeth Haigh (Vaughn), age 53, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 8, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the cherished wife of William “Will” Haigh, and they shared a happy, fun-filled marriage for 28 years.

Born on February 2, 1972, in Canandaigua, New York, Janet was the beloved daughter of William Vaughn and the late Rachel (Moore) Vaughn. Janet was a graduate of Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua, NY and she dedicated her professional life to Sales and Hospitality, serving as a Sales Manager at Marriot. Janet also loved her seasonal position at LL Bean, though her most cherished role was being a stay-at-home Mom for over 20 years.

In addition to her husband and father, Janet is survived by her loving children, Lindsay Haigh, Allison Haigh, and Charlie Haigh; her brother, Michael Vaughn, and his wife Tracy; her best friend, Corri Berube; her mother-in-law, Rena Haigh and niece Piper Vaughn, niece Zoe Haigh and nephew Benjamin Haigh. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family shares special thanks to Dr. Bradley McGregor and his oncology team at Dana Farber and her hospice nurse, JoAnn Gray for their expert and compassionate care.

Janet loved outdoor activities, a warm campfire, summers at Cayuga Lake, a good party with fruity drinks and the beach. Most of all, she cherished time with family and friends. She was an avid fan of her kids’ sporting activities and New England sports, especially the Providence Bruins. She was funny, caring, mischievous and made even the most mundane activities fun. She loved decorating the house for holidays and always found a spot for anything lemon themed. Janet was passionate about giving back and even through illness, helped raise thousands of dollars to support the Jimmy Fund and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, completing her final Jimmy Fund walk in October.

Calling hours will be held in Janet’s honor on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 5:00pm-8:00pm, at the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro MA. Family and friends will be invited to gather for a celebration of her life at a future date, where we will share memories and stories that reflect her vibrant spirit and deep love for her family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Jimmy Fund.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com