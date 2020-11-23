Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 23rd 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Hakes, David Robert

by WayneTimes.com
November 23, 2020

MACEDON: On November 16, 2020, David R. Hakes, loving husband to Vicki, passed away at home at age 59 after a long battle with MS. David was born May 22, 1961 in Rochester, New York to Robert and Jacquilin (Cook) Hakes. He graduated from Penfield High School in 1979 then attended the Riverside School of Aeronautics and became a licensed aircraft mechanic. He worked at Waterbed Works, Coca-Cola, and spent 16 years at MCI/Worldcom Telecommunications, before retiring due to illness. He is survived by his son Jonathan (Paige) Hakes; son Jordan (Erin) Hakes, daughter Kierstin Hakes, son Connor Hakes; sister, Lori (Brian) Ostling of Lubbock, Texas; brother, Steve (Nancy) Hakes of Pittsford, New York; sister Suzy (John )Covell of Irondequoit, New York; brother Tom (Rachel) Hakes of Hilton, New York. David also leaves behind his fantastic grandchildren Liesl, Malachi, Leighanna, Linnea, Elijah, and Lorelei. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was one to always share a smile, a hug, or encouraging word with others. He enjoyed leading worship on the worship team, camping with his family, golfing with friends, volunteer coaching his kids sports teams, serving at church and related ministries, and ministering about Jesus in every aspect of his life. Later in life, even through declining health, David continued to lift up others and spread the word of God. Visiting hours will be held at Greece Assembly of God on November 27 between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. and between 7 and 9 p.m. A memorial service will also be held in David’s honor at Greece Assembly of God November 28 at 1 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions the family asks those wishing to pay respects attend just one of the services. To leave an online condolence, please visit David’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Long, Margaret “Mo”

LYONS Age 88, passed away on Friday (November 13, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital. In honor of Mo’s wishes all services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Mo, please consider donations to your local Humane Society. Margaret was born the daughter of the late […]

Read More
Ginther, Lucas Alan

NEWARK: The light of a funny, intelligent, kind-hearted spirit was taken from our lives on November 17th, 2020 at the young age of 27 after losing his ongoing battle with drug addiction. For those fortunate enough to truly know Lucas, he had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that was contagious, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square