Hakes, David Robert

MACEDON: On November 16, 2020, David R. Hakes, loving husband to Vicki, passed away at home at age 59 after a long battle with MS. David was born May 22, 1961 in Rochester, New York to Robert and Jacquilin (Cook) Hakes. He graduated from Penfield High School in 1979 then attended the Riverside School of Aeronautics and became a licensed aircraft mechanic. He worked at Waterbed Works, Coca-Cola, and spent 16 years at MCI/Worldcom Telecommunications, before retiring due to illness. He is survived by his son Jonathan (Paige) Hakes; son Jordan (Erin) Hakes, daughter Kierstin Hakes, son Connor Hakes; sister, Lori (Brian) Ostling of Lubbock, Texas; brother, Steve (Nancy) Hakes of Pittsford, New York; sister Suzy (John )Covell of Irondequoit, New York; brother Tom (Rachel) Hakes of Hilton, New York. David also leaves behind his fantastic grandchildren Liesl, Malachi, Leighanna, Linnea, Elijah, and Lorelei. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was one to always share a smile, a hug, or encouraging word with others. He enjoyed leading worship on the worship team, camping with his family, golfing with friends, volunteer coaching his kids sports teams, serving at church and related ministries, and ministering about Jesus in every aspect of his life. Later in life, even through declining health, David continued to lift up others and spread the word of God. Visiting hours will be held at Greece Assembly of God on November 27 between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. and between 7 and 9 p.m. A memorial service will also be held in David’s honor at Greece Assembly of God November 28 at 1 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions the family asks those wishing to pay respects attend just one of the services. To leave an online condolence, please visit David’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.