Hakes IV, Robert L.

LYONS: Robert L. Hakes IV, 20, died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital due to an undetected heart condition. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials in his name may be made to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street Suite 102, Rochester, New York 14607. Bobby was was born on December 6, 1999 in Newark, New York. He was a compassionate person who had an acute understanding of life and people. He was a bright kid with a great sense of humor. Bobby loved the outdoors. He loved mushroom hunting. He enjoyed sharing what he foraged with friends and family. Mr. Hakes is survived by his parents Amber and Rob Shultz; his grandparents Shirley Withey, Roy and Barb Shultz, Penny and Butch Bagley and Jack Russell; he is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com