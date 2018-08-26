Halcus, Carol Easton Reed 

LYONS/SAVANNAH: Ran the race and endured until the end, which came on August 23, 2018, at the age of 92. Carol was born in Ira, NY to Floyd and Esther Easton. She lived the majority of her life in Savannah, NY, then Lyons, NY for the last 10 years. Carol was best known for her unwavering faith, Savannah Salutations, being educated in the fine arts: playing the piano, violin, trombone, ukulele, and drawing, always remembering birthdays and sending cards for every occasion, baking chocolate cakes, rhubarb pie, and having a full cookie jar, always giving to those in need, supporting many worthy causes, and making everyone who crossed her path feel like family. Carol is survived by those still running the race: her husband of 10 years, Glenwood Halcus; her children: Wesley Reed, Marvin (Ann) Reed, Rebecca (David) Garcia, Amy (Stephen) Bullard, Rhonda (James) Perkins; her grandchildren: Tim (Wendy), Cynthia (David), Nathan (Vanessa), Ben (Jenifer), Jason (Hannah), Jeanette (Robert), Judie, Justin (Heather), Joshua (Jonie), Sarah (Maher), Checky, Sammy, Andrew, Olivia, Lauren, Jenna, Jon, Kyle (Chelsea), Easton, and Asher; her great grandchildren: Gabrielle, Chelsea, Rachel, Isaiah, Aiyana, Micah, Aletheia, Carlin, Shiloh, Josiah, Carter, Miles, Kylah, Quynn, Colton, Kiarah, Keaton, Keziah, Kempton, Kalo, Aliyah, Jayden, Mathis, Grayson, Alessandra and Alexis; her step-children and their families: James (Beverly), David (Beatrice), Chip, Ronald (Lisa), David (Annette), Richard (Karen), and Carol (Gene); and all who called her “mom” or “grandma.” Carol was beaten to the finish line by her late husband, Donald Reed; brother and his wife, William and Patricia Easton; daughter-in-law, Susan Reed; grandchild, Matthew Garcia; and step-children William Chadwick and Barry Halcus.

We invite you to commemorate Carol’s victory celebration at New Life Assembly of God, 7608 Rt. 31, Lyons, NY on Tuesday, August 28: Calling Hours 3pm-5pm, Funeral 5pm, and Reception to follow.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.

Arrangements are with Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, Lyons, NY.

