Hall, Alexandra

SAVANNAH: Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Last week, Alexandra Lynn Hall (Allie), 29, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings”.

Born August 7, 1992 in Geneva, NY, she was the daughter of Deborah and Garry Hall Jr. Allie was a compassionate spirit whose world revolved around her son Noah. A loving mother and homemaker, Allie was a remarkable cook who enjoyed taking care of others and preparing meals for her family. Allie graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School and loved singing in the school choir and participating in the annual Variety Show. Allie was currently enrolled at Cayuga Community College majoring in psychology.

Allie is survived by her son, Noah Hall, her parents Deborah and Garry Hall Jr., her sister Brittany Hall, Brother Garry Hall III, her grandparents James and Mary Barnes; Garry and Virginia Hall and a number of loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, as well as her cherished cats Otis and Milo.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on December 4th at 2:00PM at Savannah Family of God Church, 13165 E Church St, Savannah, NY 13146. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.