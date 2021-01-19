Hall, Alice F.

MACEDON: Passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side, on January 12 2021, at the age of 75. Predeceased by her husband Frank “Terry” and grandson Mikey. Survived by her son Michael; loving and devoted daughters, Barbara Hall and Linda (Tom) Sweet; grandchildren, Alyssa and Ryan Sweet; extended loving family, friends and grand pups Lucie and Lily. Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held during the summer of 2021. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation directly to the family, or the Parkinson’s Foundation, NY/NJ Chapter, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14620 (www.parkinson.org). To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com