Hall, Alice F.

MACEDON: Passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side, on January 12 2021, at the age of 75. Predeceased by her husband Frank “Terry” and grandson Mikey. Survived by her son Michael; loving and devoted daughters, Barbara Hall and Linda (Tom) Sweet; grandchildren, Alyssa and Ryan Sweet; extended loving family, friends and grand pups Lucie and Lily. Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held during the summer of 2021. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation directly to the family, or the Parkinson’s Foundation, NY/NJ Chapter, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14620 (www.parkinson.org). To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com
WILLIAMSON: She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ontario, NY and entered peacefully into rest on January 19, 2021 at age 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mark W. Brownell and her only sibling, Dorothy Lebbert. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mephan. Ellen leaves behind her loving […]
SODUS: Born in Sodus, NY in 1942, past peacefully on January 17, 2021. Larry graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1960. He lived in San Diego, California, retired from the Navy after 33 years of service. Survived by his wife, Liz Contant, brothers, Wayne (Gi) Contant, Danny (Teresa) Contant, sister Kay (Richard) Mayo, son, […]