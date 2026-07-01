Hall, Barbara

Webster: Died peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2026, with family surrounding her, at age 91. Predeceased by her husband, Lucius; granddaughter, Ellen Aquino; great-grandson, Avi Losito; daughter-in-law, Luisa Hall. She leaves her children, Mark (Gail) Hall, Lauri (John) Aquino, Beth Hall (Lloyd Freeman) and Todd Hall; grandchildren, Kate (David) Losito, Thomas (Laurin) Hall, James (Claire) Hall, Austin and Riley Hall; great grandchildren, Eli, Asa and Ori; brother-in-law, Lewis Hall; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barb was devoted to her family and a good friend and supportive neighbor to all. While she never worked outside the home, she joyously provided daycare to family members, private families and a church sponsored refugee family. Barb had a love of music which was a common thread in all she did. She really loved Broadway musicals. As part of the Webster United Methodist Church outreach ministry, she transferred service recordings for the shut-ins and created lasting recording memories of their music for others. She was also involved with the Webster Presbyterian Church in her later years. Barb was always willing and supportive, helping out wherever she was needed, such as providing meals for sick neighbors, working polling days, etc…. It goes without saying that Barb loved to shop.

Friends are invited to her Memorial Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 30 at Webster Presbyterian Church, 550 Webster Rd., Webster, with a reception to follow at church.. Interment at the convenience of the family at Macedon Center Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Webster Comfort Care Home, 700 Holt Rd., Webster, NY 14580. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.