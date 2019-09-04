Obituaries
Hall, Dorothy A.
LYONS: Age 98, died Sunday Sept. 1, 2019,at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Dorothy was born in Lyons, Aug. 21, 1921, daughter of Curt & Marion Voigt Stoltz. She had worked in the Lyons High School cafeteria for 18 years, member of First Lutheran Church of Lyons. Survived by her son Jerry (Shawn) Hall of Colorado, daughter-in-law, Thea Hall of Lyons, 4 grandchildren: Mark (Jennifer) Hall, Ron (Thea Jo) Cernohous, Kevin Hall, Erica Ross, 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Clifford in 1994, & son Tom in 2011. A graveside service will be held Monday Sept. 9, 2019 at 10: 30 am at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to Lyons Town Ambulance, Lyons Fire Dept., or First Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
Pat VanLare recipient of Agricultural Environmental Steward Award
Patricia (Pat) VanLare of Sodus has been awarded the 2019 Wayne County Agricultural Environmental Steward award. The award was created...
Local youth dancers give back to community
In August, dancers from the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance in Walworth, performed a showcase of pieces for residents at...
This Week in Local Sports – High School Golf, Bills Wrap Pre-Season
Recent Obituaries
Hall, Dorothy A.
LYONS: Age 98, died Sunday Sept. 1, 2019,at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Dorothy was born in Lyons, Aug. 21,...
Martens, Robert C.
WILLIAMSON: Robert Charles Martens, 83 entered eternal rest peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Pines of Peace with family...
Orsborne, Ricky A.
NEWARK: Age 52, died August 31, 2019. Ricky was born in Newark , October 2, 1966 son of Walter &...