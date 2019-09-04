Hall, Dorothy A.

LYONS: Age 98, died Sunday Sept. 1, 2019,at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Dorothy was born in Lyons, Aug. 21, 1921, daughter of Curt & Marion Voigt Stoltz. She had worked in the Lyons High School cafeteria for 18 years, member of First Lutheran Church of Lyons. Survived by her son Jerry (Shawn) Hall of Colorado, daughter-in-law, Thea Hall of Lyons, 4 grandchildren: Mark (Jennifer) Hall, Ron (Thea Jo) Cernohous, Kevin Hall, Erica Ross, 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Clifford in 1994, & son Tom in 2011. A graveside service will be held Monday Sept. 9, 2019 at 10: 30 am at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to Lyons Town Ambulance, Lyons Fire Dept., or First Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com