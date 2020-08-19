Hall, Ethel Francis

VALE: Ethel Francis Hall, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 10, 1942, in Wayne County, NY to the late Phillip W. Francis and Eleanor Finch MacEdward. Ethel was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed reading and crafting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lawrence Hall, brothers Phillip Francis, Marshall Francis (Sandra), H. Kevin Mac Edward, Sister Dolores Mitchell (Robert). Those left to cherish her memory are; Son: Wesley Hall and wife Michelle of Sodus, NY. Daughters: Marguerite Putman and husband Burton of Vale, Rebecca Hall of Sodus, NY., Polly Hall of Puerto Rico, Sisters: Evelyn Bishop of Rochester, NY., Deborah Groleau of Lyons, NY, Eleven Grandchildren, Nineteen Great-Grandchildren. Mrs. Hall requests that a memorial service be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Hall family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com