Hall, Kathleen E.  (Kay)

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on May 24, 2024 at the age of 73. She is predeceased by her husband, Daryl; daughter, Lisa Hall; parents, Stanley (Jean) Porterfield; brother, Billy Porterfield;. Survived by her son, Mark Hall; granddaughter, Cheryl (Nicholas Crudele) Hall; sisters, Becky (Buzz) Appleman, Donna (Dale) Hall; brother, Danny Porterfield; sister-in-law, Debbie Porterfield; pet grand pig, Loretta; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kay was a 50 year member of the Walworth Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, she has been the treasurer for several years. A longtime member of the Walworth Methodist Church.

A committal service will be held at the Marion Cemetery June 8, 2024 at 9am. A Memorial Service will be held 11am, June 15, 2024 at the Walworth Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Walworth Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 66, Walworth, NY 14568. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com