Connect with us

Obituaries

Hall, Leslie

WayneTimes.com

Published

4 mins ago

on

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on September 22, 2018 at the age of 78.  He is Predeceased by his parents, Ruth & George Hall; brothers, Daryl, Richard and George. He is survived by family and friends. Leslie retired from Phelps Clifton Springs Central School.  He was a 4H leader, and a member of the American Dairy Goat Association.  He enjoyed raising and showing goats. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, 6-8PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY. 14505.  A graveside service will be held Friday 11:00AM at the Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St., Walworth, NY. 14568. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest News

Reader Poll

Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?

Live Local Radar

In This Corner…

Column: Hair

by Ron Holdraker

Speaking Sports

Advertisement