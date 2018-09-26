Hall, Leslie

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on September 22, 2018 at the age of 78. He is Predeceased by his parents, Ruth & George Hall; brothers, Daryl, Richard and George. He is survived by family and friends. Leslie retired from Phelps Clifton Springs Central School. He was a 4H leader, and a member of the American Dairy Goat Association. He enjoyed raising and showing goats. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, 6-8PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY. 14505. A graveside service will be held Friday 11:00AM at the Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St., Walworth, NY. 14568. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com