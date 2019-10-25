Hall, Lisa Weeks

EAST ROCHESTER: Passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, as the result of a massive stroke at the age of 53. Lisa was a kind and gentle human being who loved everyone she knew. Lisa was born on Saturday, November 27, 1965 in Newark, NY to the late Katharine “Aeckerle” Weeks and Dennis Weeks. She is survived by her son, Claude Hall IV (Sarah and son Caleb); husband Claude Hall III; father, Dennis Weeks; sisters, Tammy (Jeff) Bove and Melinda Weeks; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11AM to 1PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 where a celebration of Lisa’s life will follow at 1PM. A continuing celebration of hospitality will follow the services at the Marion American Legion Memorial Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Road, Marion, NY 14505. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Marion American Legion. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or purchase a floral tribute please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.