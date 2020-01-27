Hall, Michael E. 

VICTORY: Age 55, passed away unexpectedly in a snowmobile accident on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Auburn as the youngest of five, to the late Ellis and Eleanor (Mac) Hall. After graduating from Red Creek High School, he attended SUNY Morrisville for two years before transferring to Cornell University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering. He was a dedicated farmer, self-employed as the proud owner of Hall Farms. He loved farming because he enjoyed variety, problem-solving, and spending most of his days outdoors. He also enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, reading, cross-country skiing, and spending time with family, friends, and his church community. Not one to dwell in the past or project too far into the future, he lived fully in every moment. He will be remembered warmly as a loving father, devoted husband, loyal friend, and faithful follower of Christ. Always the first to show up and the last to leave, he helped anyone in need – never expecting anything in return. His dedication, humility, and kindness will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his daughters: Priscilla and Ellen Hall, both of Cato, former wife of 26 years: Michele Hall of South Carolina, brothers: David (Bonnie) Hall of Westbury, Ronald (Julie) Hall of Watertown, Steven Hall of Florida, sister: Nancy Craine of Auburn, and several nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be Saturday, February 1st from 10:00am – 12:00pm and 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home in Red Creek, with a funeral service directly to follow at 4:00pm. A graveside service will take place at the Cato Union Cemetery in the spring at an undetermined date. For those who wish to make a donation in honor of Michael, contributions may be sent to Sterling Valley Community Church, 15099 Sterling Valley Rd., Sterling, NY 13156. www.catoredcreek.com