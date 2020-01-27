Obituaries
Hall, Michael E.
VICTORY: Age 55, passed away unexpectedly in a snowmobile accident on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Auburn as the youngest of five, to the late Ellis and Eleanor (Mac) Hall. After graduating from Red Creek High School, he attended SUNY Morrisville for two years before transferring to Cornell University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering. He was a dedicated farmer, self-employed as the proud owner of Hall Farms. He loved farming because he enjoyed variety, problem-solving, and spending most of his days outdoors. He also enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, reading, cross-country skiing, and spending time with family, friends, and his church community. Not one to dwell in the past or project too far into the future, he lived fully in every moment. He will be remembered warmly as a loving father, devoted husband, loyal friend, and faithful follower of Christ. Always the first to show up and the last to leave, he helped anyone in need – never expecting anything in return. His dedication, humility, and kindness will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his daughters: Priscilla and Ellen Hall, both of Cato, former wife of 26 years: Michele Hall of South Carolina, brothers: David (Bonnie) Hall of Westbury, Ronald (Julie) Hall of Watertown, Steven Hall of Florida, sister: Nancy Craine of Auburn, and several nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be Saturday, February 1st from 10:00am – 12:00pm and 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home in Red Creek, with a funeral service directly to follow at 4:00pm. A graveside service will take place at the Cato Union Cemetery in the spring at an undetermined date. For those who wish to make a donation in honor of Michael, contributions may be sent to Sterling Valley Community Church, 15099 Sterling Valley Rd., Sterling, NY 13156. www.catoredcreek.com
Latest News
Free Tax returns prepared by WayneCap program
WayneCAP (Wayne County Action Program, Inc.) and RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) are now taking appointments to have tax...
Gananda’s Coach Thomson celebrates 300 career wins
Leading the Gananda Blue Panthers to victory with a score of 57-43 over Williamson on Friday, January 17, Coach Jeff...
NY governor’s budget includes host of laws he wants passed
By Marina Villeneuve Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a $178 billion budget proposal this...
Recent Obituaries
Hall, Michael E.
VICTORY: Age 55, passed away unexpectedly in a snowmobile accident on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Auburn...
Westbrook, Jeanne A.
ALTON: Age 89, passed away at home January 22, 2020. Born in Hornell, the daughter of the late Henry Tuttle,...
Barnes, Eunice Shepard
LYONS: Age 96, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, at Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons. Family and friends...