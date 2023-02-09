Hall, Walter Andre “Swede”

PANAMA CITY, FL: Formerly of Walworth, NY. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Walter Hall, loving brother, uncle, and loyal friend, passed away at the age of 71. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Madelyn Hall; brother-in-law, Stephen G. Murphy.

Walter was a 1969 graduate of Wayne Central High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Walter enjoyed a successful civilian career that allowed him to explore the world, stationed at various military bases – Guam, the Seychelles, Greenland, and also stateside in New Mexico and Florida.

In his retirement, Walter was a life-long exercise enthusiast. He was often home in New York to visit family and friends and was quick to connect with new people throughout his life.

Walter is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Murphy; brother, Bruce (Ann) Hall; nieces, Jennifer (Eric) Jordan, Annalis Hall, Tatum and Katherine Jordan. We will all remember him for his wealth of knowledge, funny and quirky jokes, generosity, and endearing stories of his life experiences.

Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com for calling hours and service details, which will be announced.

Contributions in memory of Walter may be directed to Wayne Central Education Foundation, waynecef.com/donate. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Walter’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.