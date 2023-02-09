Hall, Walter Andre “Swede”

PANAMA CITY, FL: Formerly of Walworth, NY. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Walter Hall, loving brother, uncle, and loyal friend, passed away at the age of 71. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Madelyn Hall; brother-in-law, Stephen G. Murphy.
Walter was a 1969 graduate of Wayne Central High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Walter enjoyed a successful civilian career that allowed him to explore the world, stationed at various military bases – Guam, the Seychelles, Greenland, and also stateside in New Mexico and Florida.
In his retirement, Walter was a life-long exercise enthusiast. He was often home in New York to visit family and friends and was quick to connect with new people throughout his life.
Walter is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Murphy; brother, Bruce (Ann) Hall; nieces, Jennifer (Eric) Jordan, Annalis Hall, Tatum and Katherine Jordan. We will all remember him for his wealth of knowledge, funny and quirky jokes, generosity, and endearing stories of his life experiences.
Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com for calling hours and service details, which will be announced.
Contributions in memory of Walter may be directed to Wayne Central Education Foundation, waynecef.com/donate. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Walter’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
NEWARK: Ronald Anthony Nita, age 69, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side February 4, 2023 after a short hard battle with Cancer. In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date in the spring. […]
NEWARK: Theresa Urban, 89, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on […]