Hallagan, Kathryn Bush

NEWARK: Kay passed away quietly on December 23, 2017 at the age of 91 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and majored in music, attending Oberlin College and the University of Michigan where she received her Master’s degree. She was a fine piano player and went on to teach piano. In 1954 she married Charles Hallagan of Newark, N.Y. Besides her husband she is survived by her four children: Steve (Lucina), Walt (Maureen), Mary (Ross Wilck) and Tom. They have seven grandchildren: Colleen Hallagan Preuninger, Margaret, Andrew, Susannah and Dylan Hallagan, Tracy Putman and Glenn Wilck, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Scanlon of Seattle and Marilyn’s family, with whom she was very close. She enjoyed their cottage on Sodus Bay where they would spend five months each year. She was a life member of the Sodus Bay Golf Club where she was an avid golf and tennis member. She was also active in the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum and the Sodus Point Garden Club. She was also a very active member of the Newark United Methodist Church, a strong supporter of the RPO of Rochester, and the Rochester Museum of Science. She also loved to play bridge and thoroughly enjoying her many afternoons at the card table with her friends. Above all, she cherished her family and her fondest memories would be their good times together. They helped Kay and Charlie celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, four years ago. Funeral services will held on Saturday, December 30th at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church located at 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY with a reception immediately following at the church. There will be no prior calling hours. The family wishes to thank the House of John in Clifton Springs for the excellent hospice care that Kay received. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513, the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum, Ontario Street, Sodus Point, NY 14555, the House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to an organization of your choice.