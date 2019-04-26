Hallett, Sandra E.

CANISTEO: Sandra E. Hallett, 68, of State Route 36, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Born in Warsaw, NY, October 20, 1950, the daughter of George and Nancy McWithey Robb, she had resided most of her life in Warsaw and Ontario before moving to Canisteo ten years ago. She was a graduate of Warsaw High School. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by three sons; Richard (Tammy) Hallett of Florida, Chris Hallett of Canisteo, and Jason (Nikki) Hallett of Avoca, three sisters; Doreen Robb of Batavia, Joann Robb of Castile and Sheila Kerr of Wayland, three brothers, Brian (Pam) Robb of Batavia, David (Becky) Robb of Mt. Morris and Keith (Michelle) Robb of Warsaw, three grandchildren; Cody Hallett, Rachel Hallett and Robert Preston, three grandchildren; Aryabella Hallett, Amery Hallett, and Austin Hallett, nieces and nephews. To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2until 4 PM at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo where a service will follow at 4:00 PM. Pastor Daniel Todd will officiate. Friends may make memorial contributions to: Golisano Children’s Hospital, Attn: Childrens Cancer Unit, 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642