Halliley, Barbara J. (Davis)

NAPLES: Age 92 of Naples, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Barb was born in Rochester on March 27, 1929 to the late Mortimer & Bertha (Miller) Davis; she and her sister grew up in the 19th Ward of Rochester in the home her father built. While Barb was singing in the Westminster Church Choir, she would meet her husband, Jerry.

Barb attended Cazenovia College after high school; Jerry was a banker by trade but the two would eventually purchase a 60-acre farm in Churchville/Chili. They grew oats, wheat, hay and had heifers and a few other animals. Together, Barb and Jerry had 4 children.

After retiring, Barb & Jerry opened the gift shop “Card and Candle” in Brockport and ran the store for 11 years before moving to Naples. In Barb’s own words, “There are two things that are first in my life: family and music.”

Barb is survived by her loving children: Beverly Clark, Richard (Jane) Halliley, James (Karen) Halliley, & Susan (Mark) Slayton; her grandchildren: Sara (Phil Myers) Privitera, John (Erica) Clark, Michael (Ruthie) Clark, Jessica (Hiro Sasaki) Halliley, Brian (Elisa) Halliley & James Halliley; great-grandchildren: Avery Privitera, Evan Privitera & Patrick Clark; her sister, Louise Huck and many extended family, loving friends & staff at Parkwood Heights in Macedon.

In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Gerald R. Halliley.

Per Barb’s request, there will be no prior calling; a Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Federated Church in Naples on July 24, 2021 at 11am. Masks are required upon entering the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice.