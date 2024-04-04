Halliley, James Spencer

MARION: James Spencer Halliley, 66, of Marion, NY passed away suddenly at his home on March 28, 2024. He was born on November 24,1957 in Churchville, NY to Gerald R. and Barbara J. Halliley.

Jim was a 1975 graduate of Churchville-Chili Central School, later a 1977 graduate of SUNY Canton, NY. He married Karen E. Navan in 1981 in Canton, NY, and both became employed by The Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY, where Jim spent his management career in the Copier Engineering/Testing Division. He completed 34 years at Xerox, retiring in 2012.

A loving husband and father, he enjoyed classic cars, RV camping with many friends, a round of golf and a good manhattan.

Jim is survived by his wife Karen; daughter, Jessica Lyn (Hironori Sasaki) Halliley; son, Brian James (Elisa Aven) Halliley; grandson, Liam Joseph Halliley; brother, Richard (Jane) Halliley; sisters, Beverly Clark and Susan (Mark) Slayton; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 12-3pm, at Locust Hill Country Club, 2000 W Jefferson Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534, followed directly by an informal celebration of Jim’s life until 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the IgA Nephropathy Foundation (https://tinyurl.com/Halliley), or the Williamson Rescue or Ontario Rescue Squads.

Please visit Jim’s tribute wall on his obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence or share a memory.