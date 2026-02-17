Halstead, Irmgard Erna “Irma” 

MARION: Entered into rest peacefully with her family by her side, at home, on February 14, 2026 at the age of 94. Irma was born March 7, 1931, to Willy and Erna Klose in Berlin Germany.

She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Richard; Her sons, Frank (Debbie) Halstead of Macedon NY, Terry (Cindy) Halstead Palmyra, Bryan (Apryl) Halstead of Richmond Virginia. Twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Irma and Richard moved to Marion in 1968 after Richard retired from the US Air Force. Irma was proud to become a US Citizen in 1957. They were very active in the Marion community in various organizations including Church, Eastern Star, volunteering as a Candy Striper at the Newark Wayne Hospital. Both Irma and Richard’s passion was Square and Round dancing nationwide at the highest levels with the Rochester Area Federation and local clubs.

There will be no prior calling hours. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at stevensfhmarion.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Alzheimer’s organization at ALZ.ORG