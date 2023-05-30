Hamm, Richard

CLYDE: Richard Hamm, 38, passed away on May 28, 2023 at his home in Clyde.

Friends and family may call from 4- 7 PM on Monday, June 5th at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee Street, Clyde NY. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home on June 6, 2023 at 10 AM. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

Richard was born in Sodus, NY, on July 5, 1984 the son of Calvin and Dionne Perkins Hamm. He was a graduate of Clyde Savannah High School, Class of 2002. For many years he worked at Marshall Farms. He was an avid hunter.

Mr. Hamm is survived by his wife Kathleen “Katie” Gorall Hamm, two daughters Abigale and Bailey Hamm; his parents Calvin and Dionne Hamm; a brother Calvin Hamm Jr.; a sister Heather (David) Mills; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Chelsea Hamm in 2017.

