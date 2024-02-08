Hamman, Jr., James W. "Jim"

MACEDON: Jim Hamman, age 62, passed away suddenly, and peacefully on Friday, February 2, 2024, in his home in the Town of Macedon. Jim is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Nancy R. Crowley, and is lovingly remembered by his parents, James W. Hamman, Sr., and Marilyn "Maier" Hamman; three children, Jeffrey J. (Andrea Santangelo) Hamman, Eric W. (Natalee) Hamman, and Alyssa A. (Kevin Moore) Hamman; his two beautiful grandsons, Waylon Moore and Cole Hamman; brothers, William (Tina) Hamman, Robert (Roxanne) Hamman; sister Susan "Hamman" (Greg) Chambery; the mother of his children, Jill "Bogardus" Hamman, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great niece, great nephew, cousins extended family and many friends.

Jim will be remembered for being a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed walking the dogs and spending time at camp, hunting and fishing. Jim spent many winters helping his father at the Christmas tree farm, and in the summer his passion was riding his motorcycle with friends. He enjoyed going to the stock car races with his father and brothers. Jim was fond of the many home cooked meals by Nancy’s "Crowley Cafe". Jim will live in our hearts forever. As Jim would always say..."GO BILLS!"

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, on Sunday, February 11, 2024 from 12noon until 3PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 where a service to celebrate Jim’s life will immediately follow at 3PM. Inurnment will be private. The family greatly appreciates the courtesy of no flowers, and asks that those wishing to extend an expression of sympathy may do so in the form of a donation to Joyful Rescues, 1319 Turock Dr., Cuba, NY 14727, phone 716-372-3661. Please visit Jim’s tribute wall on his obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.