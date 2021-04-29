Powered by Dark Sky
Hammerick, Laura

by WayneTimes.com
April 29, 2021

CLIFTON SPRINGS: On February 24, 2021, God took Laura in his loving arms to a special place. She was born in Rochester, NY to Howard and Ethel Steffer. She was also predeceased by her husband, Franklin Hammerick; sisters, Shirly Gleason, Amy Grasser; brother, Robert Steffer.

Laura is survived by her sons, Allan, Paul, David Hammerick, and Shaun Patience, whom she cared for and raised. 

Laura graduated from Franklin High School. She was a very giving and loving mother.  A longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farmington, NY, where she was involved in Clown Ministry. 

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Wayne County Nursing Home for their dedicated care given to Laura.

Laura had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor, amazing strength, courage, and faith. She worked for JCPenny’s and Lemboris Real Estate.

A memorial service for Laura will be held on Saturday, May 8, 1 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church St., Farmington, NY 14425. Space is limited and we kindly ask those wishing to attend to register by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.  To light a candle, leave the family an online condolence, or upload pictures please visit Laura’s tribute wall on www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

