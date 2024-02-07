Hammond, Carolyn E. 

MACEDON CENTER: Carolyn passed away on February 5, 2024 at age 78. She was predeceased by her parents, Leland and Dorcas McIntire; brother-in-law, Al LoMaglio.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ken Hammond; children, Kelly (Shane), Jeff (Cheryl), and Jamie (Heather) Hammond; grandchildren, Lauren, Taylor, Samantha, Nicholas, Grace, and Madison; sisters, Dorcas (Dick) Stein and Leigh LoMaglio; ; sister-in-law, Sharon (Bob) Haust; brothers-in-law, Bill (Roberta) and Gary Hammond; lifelong friends, Betty Mackey, Marnie Gardner, and Kathy Frey; many nieces and nephews, and her dog, KC.

Carolyn spent her lifetime helping others. She spent numerous hours with her grandchildren. She was the school tax collector for 34 yrs., bookkeeper for the family business for 33 yrs., and lifetime member of the Macedon Center Ladies Auxiliary. Carolyn was most proud of being a 10 yr member of the Wayne County Emergency /Sheriff’s Dispatcher when she then retired to tend to her aging parents.

In her spare time, she and Ken enjoyed camping both locally and along the east coast for the winter months with friends.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-6 PM on Tuesday (February 13) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where a memorial service for Carolyn will be held at 6 PM. Carolyn will privately be laid to rest in Macedon Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carolyn may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region Chapter, 200 Meridian Center Blvd, Suite 110, Rochester, NY 14618. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Carolyn’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.