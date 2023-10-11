Hand, Donna May (Scribner/Heckman)

PALMYRA: Donna May Hand (Scribner/Heckman), age 80, passed away Saturday, October 7th at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Hand, brothers Jim and Harold Scribner, sister Cathie Krenz and eldest son Robert Heckman. She is survived by her sister Patricia Scribner, brother Donald Scribner Jr., 2 sons - Dean (Tammy) Heckman and Mike Nicol, daughter Maria Del Carmen Rico, nine grandchildren (Casie, Chris, Katie, Gerardo, Anna Laura, Stacey, Madison, Robert Jr., Charles) and 6 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2pm – 4pm on Friday, October 20th at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, 123 W Main St, Palmyra, NY 14522. Graveside committal services will be held at 9am Saturday (10/21) morning at the Palmyra Cemetery. A Celebration of Life & Shenanigans will be held immediately after calling hours. Location will be listed on the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home website (https://www.rlyostfuneralhome.com/) and provided during calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to Historic Palmyra (https://www.historicpalmyrany.com/) and American Legion – Post 120 (Palmyra), 132 Cuyler St, Palmyra, NY 14522.