Hand, Donna May (Scribner/Heckman)

PALMYRA: Donna May Hand (Scribner/Heckman), age 80, passed away Saturday, October 7th at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Hand, brothers Jim and Harold Scribner, sister Cathie Krenz and eldest son Robert Heckman. She is survived by her sister Patricia Scribner, brother Donald Scribner Jr., 2 sons - Dean (Tammy) Heckman and Mike Nicol, daughter Maria Del Carmen Rico, nine grandchildren (Casie, Chris, Katie, Gerardo, Anna Laura, Stacey, Madison, Robert Jr., Charles) and 6 great grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2pm – 4pm on Friday, October 20th at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, 123 W Main St, Palmyra, NY 14522. Graveside committal services will be held at 9am Saturday (10/21) morning at the Palmyra Cemetery. A Celebration of Life & Shenanigans will be held immediately after calling hours. Location will be listed on the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home website (https://www.rlyostfuneralhome.com/) and provided during calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to Historic Palmyra (https://www.historicpalmyrany.com/) and American Legion – Post 120 (Palmyra), 132 Cuyler St, Palmyra, NY 14522.
FORMERLY LYONS: Born September 28, 1930, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2023. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Frances, of 58 years. He is also survived by daughters Joan Hall (Florida); Kathleen Montag (Pittsford) and her husband Michael; and Julie Dastvan (Maryland), and her husband Farhad. Surviving grandchildren: Robert and J.L. […]
NEWARK: Anthony R. Gullo passed away October 7, 2023 at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, NY. Tony was born in Newark, NY on November 24, 1936 to the late Frank and Madeline Gullo. He graduated from Newark Senior High School in 1954 and entered the U.S. Army in 1955. Tony was employed by Mobil […]