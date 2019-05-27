Obituaries
Hand, Patricia Ann
LYONS: Patricia Ann Hand, a long-time resident of Lyons, died Saturday the 25th of May peacefully at home at the age of 82. Born in 1936 in the Township of Galen, NY, Patsy was the second youngest of 17 children born to Joseph Hand and Daisy D. Baker/Hand/Voorhees. She was the only child born in the hospital! Patsy’s early career was spent in quality control and later in life, she worked home-care. Patsy spent a number of years travelling the world and helping to take care of her grandchildren. Patsy always opened her heart and her door for anyone who needed a place to stay or food in their belly. She loved to sit at the kitchen table, have a cup of coffee and talk with friends and family. She always had a smile ready to welcome visitors. She is survived by her brother, Donald Hand (of Moravia, NY), her daughters, Rhonda Stoughton (of Rogers, TX) and Catherine Aikin (of Lyons, NY), sons-in-law, Michael Stoughton, James Aikin, and Rob Milliman, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and fifty nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Jodi Lynn Brewster, and her youngest daughter, Rebecca L. Kunes/Milliman (of Lyons, NY), her grandson, Jeremy Paul Wilford (of Orlando, FL), and fifteen of her siblings. Showing and funeral services will be at Keysor Funeral Home at 5 Phelps St. in Lyons, NY, 6PM-8PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be placed with her grandson, Jeremy Paul Wilford, in Clyde NY at St. John’s Cemetery at a later date.
