Hanlon, Lauren Ann

WILLIAMSON: Lauren Ann Hanlon, precious daughter of Kyle and Amanda (Fox) Hanlon and beloved sister of Kennedy, was born into the arms of angels on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Born at 35 weeks she weighed 5 lbs 12oz and was 19 inches long. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

She is greeted in Heaven by her great-grandparents: Rodney "Babe" and Clara Peets, Bruce and Nancy Hanlon, Lorraine Fox, and Betty Merritts. She is mourned by grandparents: Mark and Sue (Peets) Hanlon, Robert and Jackie Fox; great-grandparents: Roger and Alice Fox, and Paige and Karen Stanton; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A private graveside service was held at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lauren’s memory to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep infant bereavement photography at https://www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org/, or to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

