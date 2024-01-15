Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 15th 2024, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Hanlon, Lauren Ann

by WayneTimes.com
January 15, 2024

WILLIAMSON: Lauren Ann Hanlon, precious daughter of Kyle and Amanda (Fox) Hanlon and beloved sister of Kennedy, was born into the arms of angels on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Born at 35 weeks she weighed 5 lbs 12oz and was 19 inches long. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

She is greeted in Heaven by her great-grandparents:  Rodney "Babe" and Clara Peets, Bruce and Nancy Hanlon, Lorraine Fox, and Betty Merritts. She is mourned by grandparents:  Mark and Sue (Peets) Hanlon, Robert and Jackie Fox; great-grandparents:  Roger and Alice Fox, and Paige and Karen Stanton; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A private graveside service was held at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lauren’s memory to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep infant bereavement photography at https://www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org/, or to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hanlon, Lauren Ann

WILLIAMSON: Lauren Ann Hanlon, precious daughter of Kyle and Amanda (Fox) Hanlon and beloved sister of Kennedy, was born into the arms of angels on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Born at 35 weeks she weighed 5 lbs 12oz and was 19 inches long. Our little angel will never be forgotten. She […]

Read More
VanLare, Diane Donna 

FORT JOHNSON, Formerly Williamson/Marion Diane VanLare, affectionately called Dudy by some, was also called: daughter, sister, wife, mom, gram cruiser, cousin, niece, student, artist, homecoming queen, x-ray technician, owner of the Leaning Barn and associate at Christopher and Banks, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 78 on January 5, 2024.  As her daughter, I […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square