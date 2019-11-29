Hansen, Walter P. 

Connect with us
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on November 27, 2019 at age 88. Predeceased by his parents and brother: Gus. Walt proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.  He enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing cards and tending bar. He leaves behind his children: Pamela (Clifford) Thomas, Steve (Antje) Hansen, Gale Tate, and Sean (Dana) Hansen; (7) grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; “his other half,”Wendy Kellar and her (3) children: Amy, David, Eddie and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on (Sunday) December 8, 2019 at 1pm at the Pultneyville Fire Company: 4049 Lake Road, Pultneyville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Walt can be made to the Pultneyville Fire Company. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

