Obituaries
Hanshaw, James Andrew
WAYNE COUNTY/WINTER GARDEN, FL: Age 54, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020. Jim loved his family and he loved his grandchildren. He had a passion to cook and was a skilled craftsman. Jim’s heart was to serve the community and always there to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his 4 Children; Chad, Jessica, Scott & Cody Hanshaw and their beautiful families, including 13 grandchildren. Brother’s, Paul Hanshaw and Dan Hanshaw, Sister’s Debbie Brown, Michelle Martinez, Barbara White, father Donald Boss, and the love of his life Myrna. He will be missed dearly. RIP Dad, Jimbug, Lickin Chicken Jim. Services are being held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 1:00pm, Vista Del Lago Clubhouse, 14465 Vista Del Lago Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787.
Recent Obituaries
Paddock, Gloria J.
CLYDE/NEWARK: Gloria J. Paddock, 72, died Monday (February24, 2020) at the Emergency Room of Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Mass...
Betts, Laura Frances “Fran”
ROCHESTER: Entered Eternal peace on February 21, 2020 in Rochester, NY at the age of 81. Fran is survived by...
Allen, Harold R.
RED CREEK: Age 63, started a new journey on February4, 2020 after declining health. He had been living in Radcliff,...