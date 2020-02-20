Hanshaw, James Andrew

WAYNE COUNTY/WINTER GARDEN, FL: Age 54, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020. Jim loved his family and he loved his grandchildren. He had a passion to cook and was a skilled craftsman. Jim’s heart was to serve the community and always there to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his 4 Children; Chad, Jessica, Scott & Cody Hanshaw and their beautiful families, including 13 grandchildren. Brother’s, Paul Hanshaw and Dan Hanshaw, Sister’s Debbie Brown, Michelle Martinez, Barbara White, father Donald Boss, and the love of his life Myrna. He will be missed dearly. RIP Dad, Jimbug, Lickin Chicken Jim. Services are being held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 1:00pm, Vista Del Lago Clubhouse, 14465 Vista Del Lago Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787.