Harder, David K.

NEWARK: David K. Harder, 73, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the DeMay Living Center.
All services will be private.
David was born in Newark on February 28, 1951 the son of the late Kenneth and Phyllis Fitch Harder. He graduated from Newark Senior High School Class of 1969. He was the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Arcadia from 1985 until his retirement in 2015. Dave was a life member and past Exhalted Ruler at the Lyons Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 869. He was a member of the Wayne County Highway Association.
David is survived by his son Benjamin Harder; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister Brenda Westcott. He was predeceased by his daughter Martina Harder and an infant sister.
SODUS: Lyle Comstock, 75, lived a long life before passing away Sunday June 9th, 2024 at his home. In keeping with Lyles’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Sodus Center Firehall on Saturday June 22nd from 1-4pm. A funeral service will be held at Sodus Center Firehall at […]
FAIRPORT/NEWARK: Tim Van Dusen, 75, has consumed his last bite of news and written his last pages of analysis. Facing the world as he found it not as he might have wished it had been, Tim died on June 10th, 2024, of complications from cancer. His intelligence, wit, and wisdom will be remembered by all […]