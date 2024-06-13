Powered by Dark Sky
June 14th 2024, Friday
Harder, David K.

by WayneTimes.com
June 13, 2024

 NEWARK: David K. Harder, 73,  Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the DeMay Living Center.

All services will be private.  

David was born in Newark on February 28, 1951 the son of the late Kenneth and Phyllis Fitch Harder.  He graduated from Newark Senior High School Class of 1969.  He was the Highway Superintendent for the Town of  Arcadia from 1985 until his retirement in 2015.  Dave was a life member and  past Exhalted Ruler at the Lyons Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 869. He was a member of the Wayne County Highway Association. 

David is survived by his son Benjamin Harder; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister Brenda Westcott.  He was predeceased by his daughter Martina Harder and an infant sister.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

