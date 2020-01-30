Harding, Marjorie Amalia Brunner

WILLIAMSON: Born September 29, 1929, in Carbondale PA, to beloved parents Margaret and Leland Brunner and big sister Dodie, Marjorie Amalia Brunner Harding, longtime resident of Williamson NY, died peacefully in the presence of family, December 13, 2019, The Villages, FL. At her mother’s knee Margie listened to and memorized countless poems; from her father she inherited a talent for and love of music. Years later, as a mother and grandmother, she delighted “her girls” and their friends with a huge repertoire of poetry, songs, “funny voices,” foreign accents, and imitations. Her daughters still believe she had the best parlor trick in town: the ability to sing “Silent Night” in five languages! After graduating Carbondale High in 1946, Margie studied Math Education at Penn State where she fell in love with James Harding. As a newly minted teacher, in Elizabethville PA, she taught algebra, geometry and trig, coached women’s basketball, directed school plays, advised clubs, and was advisor to the Class of 1953. Recalling her soft voice and sense of humor, 83-year-old former student Jerry Hassinger remembers “Miss Brunner” as a “breath of fresh air.” Upon his return from the Korean Conflict, Margie and Jim married in 1954, eventually moving their young family to Williamson where Margie was active in the Presbyterian Church, involved in everything from singing in the choir and acting as treasurer, to serving as a deacon and on session. She returned to teaching in the 1970’s and 80’s, this time eighth grade math, in Williamson. She was a member of the teacher’s sorority Delta Kappa Gamma and served several years as president of A.F.S., hosting (with Jim) two foreign exchange students, Giovanni Maccaferi from Italy and Danielle Over Moore, whom they visited when they travelled to Australia and New Zealand as retirees. Retirement brought new joy with the birth of granddaughters Kristin Marjorie and Blair Alexandra, who spent a month on the Harding farm every summer with their mother, Kayta Curry, generating countless happy memories. Margie kept her bright mind active with crossword puzzles, trivia games, Scrabble, Bridge, Opera and Philharmonic Concerts, knitting, travel, and her lifelong adventures in reading. She loved Penn State football and the Pittsburgh Steelers and had strong opinions about the teams, players, and coaches she didn’t like (most notably The Patriots, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick). Niece and Godchild Lee Ann Schutter said it all when she wrote, “She was my beautiful, smart, funny, always loving, always caring Aunt Margie.” Margie is survived by her husband of 66 years, James, loving daughters Margaret Anne “Maggie” Hollingsworth (John) and Kathryn Ruth “Kayta” Curry (Brent), two granddaughters, and two great granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.