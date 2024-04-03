Powered by Dark Sky
April 4th 2024, Thursday
Hardy, Patricia C.

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2024

NEWARK: Patricia C. Hardy, 74, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

Friends and family can call from 11 to Noon on Saturday, April 6th  at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St in Newark. A funeral service will follow calling hours at Noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Marbletown Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Road, Newark, NY  14513.

Patricia was born in Sodus, on November 11, 1949, the daughter of the late Arley and Helen Soules Kenyon.  

She is survived by a daughter Patricia Payton of Port Byron; a son Adam (Lisa) of Luttrell, TN; sisters Judy (Lamont) Kenyon of Newark, Shirley Kenyon of Auburn, Fran Myrick of Newark, Polly Olmstead of Newark; a brother Arthur Kenyon of Auburn; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister Sarah Thomas; three grandchildren.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

