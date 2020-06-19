Obituaries
Hares, Donna M. (Ondra)
PALMYRA: Donna was called to Heaven on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She is re-united with her mother and father Rev. Robert and Louise Ondra, her brother James (Ondra) Iati, and her sister-in-law Nancy Ondra. Donna is survived by her children Jodi Hares, Andy (Sarah) Hares, Anna Patton; Grand-daughter Autumn Grosser; and Siblings Thomas Ondra, Emily Ondra, Carol (Michael) Barros, David (Lisa) Ondra, and Lisa (Petr) Premyslovsky.Donna grew up in Palmyra, New York with her parents and six siblings. Donna’s childhood centered around the Reformed Church of Palmyra where her father Rev. Robert Ondra was the minister for over forty years. The Church always held a special place in her heart. Donna was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School Class of 1980. Donna was an active member of the VFW post 1323 where she enjoyed volunteering her time. Donna will always be remembered for her laughter, her role as the family photographer, her compassion, and the love she felt and shared with her friends and family. Donna was a devoted friend, sister, Mother, and Grand-Mother. Services will be held at a date and time to be determined. Please consider making a donation to the Reformed Church of Palmyra, PO Box 323, Palmyra, NY 14522, or the VFW Post 1323, 47 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, NY 13148, in Donna’s Honor. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
