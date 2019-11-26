Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 13th 2020, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Harland, Julia L. “Judy”

by WayneTimes.com
November 26, 2019

WILLIAMSON: Entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2019 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George. Judy retired in 1991 after many years of service at the Williamson Central School District. She loved volunteering for many different organizations. Most importantly she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by her sons: Jeffrey (Joanne) and Michael (Sevda) Harland; daughters: Lorilyn (David) Reynolds and Jan (Michael) Lester; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.  A gathering of family and friends will be held on December 12th from 5pm - 8pm at Young Sommer Winery: 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson, NY.  Private interment in the Sodus Rural Cemetery. Donations in loving memory of Judy can be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation: 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY  14489 or to the Williamson Public Library: 6380 Lake Avenue, Williamson, NY  14589. Condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Zimmerman, Kaitlyn A.

CLYDE: Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 14) from 5 to 8 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.  For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent […]

Read More
Knight, David Martin “Curly”

MARION: Passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at the age 71. Predeceased by parents, George William Sr. and Dorothy Mae (nee Hale) Knight; brother, George William “Butch” Knight Jr. Survived by sister, Sandra Lee Nubel of Hillsdale, MI; half brother, Michael William Knight of Rochester, NY; five nephews, many grand nephews […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square