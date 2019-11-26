Harland, Julia L. “Judy”

WILLIAMSON: Entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2019 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George. Judy retired in 1991 after many years of service at the Williamson Central School District. She loved volunteering for many different organizations. Most importantly she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by her sons: Jeffrey (Joanne) and Michael (Sevda) Harland; daughters: Lorilyn (David) Reynolds and Jan (Michael) Lester; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on December 12th from 5pm - 8pm at Young Sommer Winery: 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson, NY. Private interment in the Sodus Rural Cemetery. Donations in loving memory of Judy can be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation: 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or to the Williamson Public Library: 6380 Lake Avenue, Williamson, NY 14589. Condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com