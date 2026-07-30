Harper, Barbara A. (Noble)

June 28, 1942 – July 29, 2026

Butler/Savannah: Barbara Noble Harper, 84, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, service, and adventure that touched communities near and far.

There will also be a memorial service on Saturday August 8 at 10:00 AM at the Freedom Life Church, 3483 NY 89 S. Butler.

Born on June 28, 1942, in Lyons, NY, Barbara was the daughter of Harold and Virginia A. (Ward) Noble. She dedicated much of her professional life to the Wayne County Industrial Agency, where she served as Economic Developer. Her work helped strengthen local industry and foster growth throughout the region.

Barbara was deeply committed to community service. She was an active member of the Rotary Clubs in both Wolcott and Clyde, becoming the first woman Rotarian in Clyde—a milestone she carried with pride. Her dedication and leadership continued as she served as District Governor, guiding and inspiring others in the spirit of Rotary’s mission. Beyond her professional and civic accomplishments, Barbara was a world traveler, embracing new cultures and experiences with enthusiasm and curiosity.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children Yvonne (Mike) Smith, Mark Bowman, John (Melissa) Bowman, Mike (Karen) Harper, and Dave (Jill) Harper; her sisters Linda (Raymond) Shippers and Karen (Gary) Roberts; her brothers Lee (Greta) Noble and Randy Noble; 11 grandchildren; 29 great‑grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Barbara was predeceased by her sister Nancy (Walt) Rhoda and her brother Jerry Noble.

Barb’s family suggest donations be directed to the Wolcott Rotary #4824, P.O. Box 26, Wolcott, NY 14590-0026.