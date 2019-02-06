Harper, Elaine M.

WOLCOTT/NORTH ROSE: Age 78, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 after an extended illness. Elaine was born February 25, 1940 in Rochester, a daughter to the late Everett and Gladys Merrell Sullivan. She was a nurse’s aide at the Wayne County Nursing Home for several years. She is survived by 4 children, Marvin (Linda) of North Rose, Lorraine (Richie) Jock of Ontario, Dale (Susan) of North Rose and Vickie (Steve) Zalewski of Arizona; 7 grandchildren, Dustin (Sarah), Adam, Tasha (Charlie), Stacy (Luke), Samantha (Brad), Skyler and Spencer; 8 great-grandchildren, Libby, Sylas, Tytus, Tabby, Elys, Steven, Arius and Braelynn; 2 sisters, Becky Weaver of Wolcott and Evelyn Crandall of Fulton; and cousin, Norma (John) Pearson of Arizona. No services will be held at this time. Family burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com