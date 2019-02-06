Obituaries
Harper, Elaine M.
WOLCOTT/NORTH ROSE: Age 78, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 after an extended illness. Elaine was born February 25, 1940 in Rochester, a daughter to the late Everett and Gladys Merrell Sullivan. She was a nurse’s aide at the Wayne County Nursing Home for several years. She is survived by 4 children, Marvin (Linda) of North Rose, Lorraine (Richie) Jock of Ontario, Dale (Susan) of North Rose and Vickie (Steve) Zalewski of Arizona; 7 grandchildren, Dustin (Sarah), Adam, Tasha (Charlie), Stacy (Luke), Samantha (Brad), Skyler and Spencer; 8 great-grandchildren, Libby, Sylas, Tytus, Tabby, Elys, Steven, Arius and Braelynn; 2 sisters, Becky Weaver of Wolcott and Evelyn Crandall of Fulton; and cousin, Norma (John) Pearson of Arizona. No services will be held at this time. Family burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
Curling on the Canal sweeps back into Palmyra
The ancient Scots’ game of curling sweeps back into the Port of Palmyra Marina at Division Street on the historic...
Kelley School hosts Student vs. Staff challenge
During the fun and action-packed annual Student vs. Staff Obstacle Course Challenge January 25th at Kelley School, the staff team...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Tuesday, January 29 Wayne 81, Geneva 64 W: Logan Blankenberg 29 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists; Nick...
Recent Obituaries
Hickey, Thomas M.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) February 4, 2019 at age 55. Predeceased by his father: Thomas A. Hickey. Tom...
Markowski, Daniel A.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on (Thursday) January 31, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by son-in-law: Joseph LaMark. Dan was...
Harper, Elaine M.
WOLCOTT/NORTH ROSE: Age 78, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 after an extended illness. Elaine was born February 25, 1940...