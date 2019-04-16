Harrington, Eliza

NORTH ROSE: Age 93, a resident of Sodus Health & Rehab, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Eliza was born June 23, 1925 in Rose, she was a house wife throughout her years and was a member of the Alton Tabernacle Church. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1992, 2 daughters, Elizabeth Jones and Patricia Creech, grandson, David J. Jones, and great-grandson, Clarence Brown, Jr. Eliza is survived by her daughter, Mary (Oral) Sorrells of Florida; 5 grandchildren, John (Deborah) Sorrells, Candy, Connie, Carol (Tom) Clement, and Bonnie; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with the Sorrells extended family; nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Lori, Stephanie and Sharon from Lifetime Care for their wonderful care to Eliza, as well as Kay & Robert Sheilds for their care and attention, and Fox Grass for her assistance. Family and friends may call Saturday (Apr. 20) from noon to 1 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be in York Settlement Cemetery. keysorfuneralhomes.com