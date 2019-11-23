Harris, Carlton A. “Jack”

MACEDON: Jack passed away on November 22, 2019 at age 87. He was born in Barrington, NY to the late Clarence and Doris Harris. Jack was also predeceased by his wife, Marie and son, Joseph. He is survived by his children, Steven Harris and Dawn (Stephen) Stanton; granddaughters, Mikaela Harris, Danielle (Peter) DeWolf and Cady Stanton; 5 great grandchildren. Jack’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Susan and Kurt Manske. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3-6 PM on Monday (November 25) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where his funeral service will be held at 6 PM. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. Contributions in Jack’s memory may be directed to a charity of your choice.