Harris, Cheryl Ann McKinney

ROSE: Held hands with god as he called her home August 1, 2018. She blessed this earth on May 10 1958 in North Rose NY. She was beautiful mother, friend, sister, aunt and wife. She was predeceased by her Mother Marjorie Disanto and her Father Lionel Richard Betts, Brother David Betts and her first husband William McKinney. She left to honor her memory her husband Stanley Harris, three beautiful daughters Nicole Harris, Amy McKinney, and Holly Brothers. Brothers Gary (Susan) Betts of Canastota, Dennis (Maryanne) Betts of Clyde, Charles Betts of Rose. Sisters Dawn (Robert) Hetzke of Clyde and baby sister Kathryn Betts of Newark. Nephews are Jason, Todd, Joshua and Justin and niece Crystal and beloved grandkids, Jordyn, lsaiah, Jameson, McKenzie, Tyeryn, Dimitri, Alexis, DJ., Bella along with a number of great grandkids. She also has numerous friends and associates she leaves behind to honor her name. Funeral service will be held at the Rose Methodist United Church On September 8th in Rose NY at 12 pm. Reception after at the Rose Community Center where food and family will gather to honor Cheryl’s memory. Any donations on Cheryl’s behalf can go to cure for emphysema, or COPD, or charity of choice.