Harris, Gary G.

PALMYRA: Age 71, went to be with his Lord at peace in his home after a long battle with cancer with his wife and children by his side. Graveside committal prayers will be at 11am on Wednesday, April 1 in Palmyra Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Lipson Cancer Institute, 2 Coulter Rd., Suite 2615, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Gary was born in Penn Yan, NY to the late Clarence J. and Doris I. Harris of Dundee, NY where he lived until his teens. Gary moved to Lyons, NY when he was 16 where he met the love of his life, Emogene Jones. He asked her to be his girl and gave her a ring that very day. Three years later they were married on the anniversary of their meeting. This year would have been 53 years of complete dedication to one another. Gary was predeceased by his sisters Mabel Hill and Gloria Masser and brothers Marshall, Robert and Carlton Harris. He is survived by his wife Emogene; children Connie (Jim) Patterson, Greg (Karonda) Harris, Jeanette (Jimmy) Eckert and Tommy Eckert who Gary loved as a son.; ten grandchildren – Nicholas (Samantha, expecting in the fall) Eckert, Michael Eckert, William Patterson, Sara Patterson, Jeff (Erika) Patterson, Kevin (Lynn) Patterson, Deanna (Richard) Plebuch, Tabitha Wolfe, Tiffany Wolfe and Gregory Wolfe; eight great-grandchildren – Piper and Lacey Plebuch, Karlie Wolfe, Jillian, Kayleigh, Lauren, Victoria and Griffin Patterson; sisters Fran, Lois (Victor) Masser, Barb, Doris (Melvin) Lowery and Carol (Gary) Pickering and brothers Jim, Larry (Dean), John (Brenda) and Stanley (Kathy) Harris. Gary had a remarkable strength of character and a generous spirit. He always put God and family first. Gary worked 43 years at Xerox. Even though he put in 60 to 80 hours a week at work he always found time to serve God and others. He served as Sunday School teacher and bus captain for50 or more developmentally handicapped adults. After retirement he loved spending days buying things at sales to store in his shed to be able to give to people in need of just about anything. He became a volunteer at DeMay Living Center to go on trips with residents and help with activities. Gary also serve his church as an usher, greeter and a right arm to the pastor. Gary and his wife organized and ran a Senior Group for outings and meetings where they became the comedy team as it was based on God and pure fun and laughter. He joined the spiritual team to share God and prayer with people. Later Gar =y dedicated 3 years of his life 6 days a week to help the missionary worker build an addition to a local church. He and his wife then decided to join the fire auxiliary to help the firemen. Gary's great love for God and his unique sense of humor kept him serving wherever he could, even sharing God while in the line at chemo stations and as he lay on his hospice bed, Gary did his best to praise God for everything in his life, especially for his Grace and Salvation. He did his best to show God to everyone who would listen. He was deeply loved by his wife and family and will be forever missed.