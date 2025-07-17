What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Harris, Gary

July 17, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA: Gary passed away on July 8, 2025 at age 74. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Harris; parents, Thomas and Hazel Harris; siblings, Thomas, Arlene, Florence, Thelma, Roger, Donald, and Mary Ann.

Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Harris; son, David (Pat) Harris; grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Bailey, and Caitlyn; siblings, Kenneth, Russel, Lula Belle, and Johnny; many nieces and nephews.

Gary will privately be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gary may be directed to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Gary’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.