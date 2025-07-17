Harris, Gary

PALMYRA: Gary passed away on July 8, 2025 at age 74. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Harris; parents, Thomas and Hazel Harris; siblings, Thomas, Arlene, Florence, Thelma, Roger, Donald, and Mary Ann.

Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Harris; son, David (Pat) Harris; grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Bailey, and Caitlyn; siblings, Kenneth, Russel, Lula Belle, and Johnny; many nieces and nephews.

Gary will privately be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gary may be directed to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Gary’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.