Harrison, Larry L. 

SODUS: Larry Harrison, 76, passed away on Friday, July 4, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, July 10, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A military service, provided by the Williamson American Legion Post #394, will follow at 4:00 p.m. A celebration of Larry’s life will follow at the Newark American Legion Post 0286, 200 E. Union St.

Born on August 19, 1948, in Penn Yan, Larry was the son of the late John P. and Wanita (Ribble) Harrison. He served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1972. Following his military service, Larry worked as a purchasing manager at Spinco Metal Products in Newark, dedicating nearly 40 years to the company before his retirement in 2010.

Larry was a proud member of the Williamson American Legion Post #394 and enjoyed a life full of activity and adventure. He found joy in bowling, fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling, and trips to the casino with his beloved wife, Joyce. Known to his family as the “go-to man” for any repair or fix, he was a true jack of all trades—always ready with a solution and a smile.

He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 59 years, Joyce (Kline) Harrison; children Laura L. (Daniel) Lockwood-Haug, Larry J. (Lisa) Harrison, and Jay L. (Tonia) Harrison; grandchildren Brody and Seth Lockwood, Christian Haug, Amanda (Alex) Kirkpatrick, Bryant Thompson, Shawnna, Logan Michelle Steiner, and Graysen Harrison; and six great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers Darryl, Doug (Donna), and Louis Harrison; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his sisters, Linda Mashewske and Patsy Daniels, and his brothers Fred, Bruce and Gary Harrison