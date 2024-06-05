Hart, Caleb Z.

MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on June 4, 2024 at his home at the age of 32. Caleb was the loving son of Jill Hart and the late John Hart. He was born in Newark, NY on July 16, 1991 and grew up in Palmyra. He attended Pal-Mac Schools from kindergarten thru his senior year, graduating in 2009. Caleb was always a hard worker, starting at age 16 when he worked construction alongside his father at Pooler Enterprises in the summer. He also worked for a time at both the Palmyra Box Factory and Happy Ice. In 2016 he started at Pactiv in Canandaigua. In September of the same year Caleb moved to Macedon and lived above Books, Etc. The people there and owner John Cieslinski quickly became like a second family to him. Caleb was an easygoing, loveable guy with a very big heart. He had a passion for fishing and loved spending time with his mom and close friends. Caleb is predeceased by his father John Hart. He will be forever missed and remembered lovingly by his mother Jill and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Wednesday, June 12 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra where a prayer service will follow calling at 7pm. Please consider donations in Caleb’s memory to Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522.