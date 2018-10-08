Hart, John “Jack” E. 

NEWARK: John “Jack” Edward Hart, 70, passed away on Saturday (October 6, 2018), at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on March 17, 1948 in Clifton Springs, the son of Edward “Pat” and Eleanor “Timmy” Timmerman Hart. He graduated from Newark High School in 1966 and served with the US Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the Arcadia Memorial Post VFW, the August Mauer Post American Legion and the Park Presbyterian Church. Jack had worked as a driver for Newark Florist for many years. In the past year, he enjoyed participating in the Elder One Program in Newark. He enjoyed going for walks, vacationing with his family and spending time with his grandson. Jack will be remembered by his loving wife of 36 years, Patricia, his children Caitlin (Brian) Arbogast of Newark and Nathan (his girl friend, Kristina Interlicchia) of Fairport, grandson Colton Arbogast; father and mother-in-law Nelson and Jane Gulvin of Phelps, sister-in-law Deborah Wallace of Bath, brother and sister-in-laws Kenneth and Margaret Gulvin of Canandaigua, Tim and Cheryl TenEyck of Waterloo and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother Paul and a brother-in-law Joe Wallace. Friends may call from 4–7 PM on Friday (October 12th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday (Oct 13th) at the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark. Burial will follow at the Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, New York 14620 or to the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com