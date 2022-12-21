Hart, John T.

PALMYRA: Died suddenly on December 20, 2022 at the age of 62. A memorial gathering will be planned at a future date. John was born on September 21, 1960 in Berlin, Germany. He had been employed by Pooler Enterprises. Always a jokester, John loved to be around friends and having fun. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, loved to cook and was a devoted Grateful Dead fan.

John was predeceased by his father James T. Hart. He is survived by his mother Alice Miller; girlfriend Kimberly Casillo; daughter Dina; son Caleb (Selena); sister Suzie; brothers Jim, Ron and Alan Hart; former wife Jill Hart; several grandchildren and special friends Paul, Lowell and Schenck.

