Hartley, Timothy S.  

(known among his friends as “Cowboy”)

WALWORTH: Timothy passed away on August 7, 2023. He was predeceased by his father, Raphael Hartley, Jr.

Timothy is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Hartley, daughter, Lindsay Hartley; siblings, Raphael Hartley III, John (Carolyn) Hartley, Melanie (Steve) McCabe, and Andrew (Amy) Hartley; many nieces and nephews.

Timothy had a love for farming and the outdoors. A master handyman who was skilled in working on trucks, tractors, and any type of building. He worked for over 30 years in heavy equipment excavation and was a big fan of the Buffalo Bills.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Timothy’s life will be offered on Saturday (August 12), 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502 followed by gathering at Palmyra Moose Lodge, Rt 31, Palmyra. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.