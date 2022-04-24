Hartley, Yvonne B.  (Landschoot)

1st day on earth

August 9th, 1932

1st day in heaven

April 21st, 2022

WOLCOTT: Vonnie, 89, of Wolcott, NY passed away peacefully with her three daughters and family by her side at home. She was true grace to her family, a loving mom, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law.

Vonnie was born to parents Maurice C. Buckminster and Helen Anderson. Predeceased by her brother Philip N. Buckminster. She is survived by her three daughters Sue Kniepkamp (Keith), Anne Furber (Ted), Lynne Bresnahan (Dan), her sister Suzie Welty, her niece EC Buckminster, and the Hartley Family. She has several grandchildren Keri LaValley (Matthew), Sarah, Benjamin, Jackson, Alison and Eric and one great granddaughter, Madilynn LaValley.

Vonnie loved her hometown of Wolcott, her family store, Buckminsters, her community friends and church, and took pride in supporting her hometown by belonging to various organizations. She loved her home, traveling, teaching, and was a great cook. She especially loved her summer home on Sodus Bay where she liked to spend time with her daughters and the grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her special caregivers for their loving devotion, care and support.

If you have a special memory of Vonnie you’d like to share with the family, please send a card to 8099 Glover Road, Sodus, NY 14551. These will be shared at a later date around the dining room table looking out over Sodus Bay. This was a favorite spot of Vonnies. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com