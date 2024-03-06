Hartman, Brent L. 

CLYDE/WOLCOTT: Brent L. Hartman, 34, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Family and friends may call Saturday (March 9th) from 4 to 7 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.

Brent was born in Sodus, NY on December 25, 1989, the son of Gary and Vickie Colvin Hartman. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School, Class of 2008. For several years he worked at Empire Merchants North in Lyons.

He is survived by his Fiancé Samatha Towndrow; three children Cayden, Silas and Valak Hartman; his mother Vickie Hartman; father Gary Hartman; a brother Masson (Rebecca) Hartman; two sisters Bailey Hartman and Genoa Jackson.

www.barisfuneralhome.com