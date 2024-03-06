Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 6th 2024, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Hartman, Brent L. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 6, 2024

CLYDE/WOLCOTT: Brent L. Hartman, 34, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Family and friends may call Saturday (March 9th) from 4 to 7 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.  

Brent was born in Sodus, NY on December 25, 1989, the son of Gary and Vickie Colvin Hartman.  He was a graduate of Waterloo High School, Class of 2008. For several years he worked at Empire Merchants North in Lyons.  

He is survived by his Fiancé Samatha Towndrow; three children Cayden, Silas and Valak Hartman; his mother Vickie Hartman; father Gary Hartman; a brother Masson (Rebecca) Hartman; two sisters Bailey Hartman and Genoa Jackson. 

www.barisfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hartman, Brent L. 

CLYDE/WOLCOTT: Brent L. Hartman, 34, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Family and friends may call Saturday (March 9th) from 4 to 7 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.   Brent was born in Sodus, NY on December 25, 1989, the son of […]

Read More
Currington, Willie James

SODUS: Willie James Currington, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at his home. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Church of God, 6055 Buerman Rd., Sodus, NY. Funeral service will immediately follow at […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square