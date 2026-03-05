Hartwell, Sandra (Sandi) J.

LYONS: Sandra (Sandi) J. Hartwell, 63, passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Sandi was born on April 29, 1962, in Lyons, NY, Sandi was the beloved daughter of Dorothy (Mastrangelo) Hartwell and the late Leonard Hartwell. She grew up with a love of learning, compassion for others, and a lifelong devotion to animals, especially horses and dogs, which put a smile on her face. Sandi earned her Doctorate of Chiropractics and dedicated her professional life to both healing and teaching. She served as a professor at NYS Chiropractic College, where she educated and mentored countless students entering the chiropractic profession. Her passion for helping others extended beyond higher education; as later in life she worked with special needs children at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES, where her patience, intelligence, and caring nature made a daily difference.

Sandi is survived by her loving mother, Dorothy Hartwell; her siblings, Mark Hartwell, Lisa (Larry Harrison) Hartwell, and Brian (Tai) Hartwell; as well as an extended family and friends who will miss her deeply. She will be remembered for her kind heart, sharp mind, and unwavering love for the animals and people fortunate enough to be in her life. There will be no public services. A private burial will be held for immediate family members.